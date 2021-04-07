Region 14 women’s quarters: Tyler, TVCC win blowouts, Kilgore drops heartbreaker to Panola

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – No. 11 nationally-ranked Tyler Junior College turned a four-point game at the end of the first quarter into a dominant performance Wednesday.

The Apache Ladies went into the locker room with a 50-31 lead over the host team Jacksonville College, ultimately coming away with a 99-63 triumph in the Region 14 Conference tournament women’s quarterfinals.

Tyler, the No. 2 seed in the tourney advances to play No. 3 seed Blinn Friday at 3:00 p.m. in the semifinals.

Five TJC players scored in double figures led by Taryn Wills’ 17 points as they improve to 19-3 on the season.

During the afternoon session, Kilgore College and Panola played a barnburner with the Fillies coming away with a 79-77 victory.

Prior to that, top seed and No. 4-ranked Trinity Valley hammered Bossier Parish 101-48. The Lady Cardinals will take on Panola at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the tourney semis.

Watch the video to see highlights from all three games.