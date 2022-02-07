HOUSTON (KETK) – The Houston Texans will name East Texas native Lovie Smith as their next head coach, according to a report from ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Smith was hired as the team’s defensive coordinator last March after he was fired as the head coach for the University of Illinois. He went 17-39 over five years.

He had previously been the head coach for both the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2006, he led the Bears to Super Bowl XLI where they would lose to the Indianapolis Colts. Four years later, he would make it to the NFC Championship game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers.

Smith was raised in Big Sandy where he earned all-state honors three straight years from 1973-1975 as a defensive end and linebacker. He would help lead them to three straight state championship appearances.

In 1975, the Wildcats had one of the most dominant defenses in high school football history. They allowed just 15 points all year and shut out 11 opponents.

He would attend the University of Tulsa, where he was a two-time All-American at linebacker and defensive back.

