Report: Longview native, Texas A&M QB Haynes King fractures ankle in win over Colorado

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 11: Haynes King #13 of the Texas A&M Aggies walks off the field on crutches after the second quarter after he was injured in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Empower Field At Mile High on September 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – Texas A&M quarterback and Longview native Haynes King reportedly sustained a fractured ankle during his team’s win against Colorado.

King had surgery on Sunday and will be out until at least mid-October, according to On3.com.

From @HamiltonESPN and me, per sources: Texas A&M starting QB Haynes King sustained a fractured ankle during the team's win over Colorado on Saturday. Underwent surgery yesterday and is expected to be out until at least mid-October. https://t.co/WtQa76FmWV — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 13, 2021

The former Lobo was just in his second start of his young career after helping lead Longview to their first state title in 81 years back in 2018.

A&M will turn to Zach Calzada as its starting quarterback with the following games upcoming on their schedule: