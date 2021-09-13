Report: Longview native, Texas A&M QB Haynes King fractures ankle in win over Colorado

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 11: Haynes King #13 of the Texas A&M Aggies walks off the field on crutches after the second quarter after he was injured in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Empower Field At Mile High on September 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

September 19 2021 12:00 am

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – Texas A&M quarterback and Longview native Haynes King reportedly sustained a fractured ankle during his team’s win against Colorado.

King had surgery on Sunday and will be out until at least mid-October, according to On3.com.

The former Lobo was just in his second start of his young career after helping lead Longview to their first state title in 81 years back in 2018.

A&M will turn to Zach Calzada as its starting quarterback with the following games upcoming on their schedule:

  • Sept. 18 vs New Mexico
  • Sept. 25 @ Arkansas
  • Oct. 2 vs Mississippi State
  • Oct. 9 vs Alabama
  • Oct. 16 @ Missouri

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51