Report: Longview native, Texas A&M QB Haynes King fractures ankle in win over Colorado

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – Texas A&M quarterback and Longview native Haynes King reportedly sustained a fractured ankle during his team’s win against Colorado.
King had surgery on Sunday and will be out until at least mid-October, according to On3.com.
The former Lobo was just in his second start of his young career after helping lead Longview to their first state title in 81 years back in 2018.
A&M will turn to Zach Calzada as its starting quarterback with the following games upcoming on their schedule:
- Sept. 18 vs New Mexico
- Sept. 25 @ Arkansas
- Oct. 2 vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 9 vs Alabama
- Oct. 16 @ Missouri
- Texarkana ISD raises pay for substitute teachers
- Nicholas gets stronger, threatens to hit Texas as hurricane
- America’s oldest WWII veteran celebrates his 112th birthday
- Austin is resettling the most Afghan refugees in Texas
- Child tax credits: September payments go out soon. What to do if you don’t get one