REPORT: Lufkin native Dez Bryant to be signed to Baltimore practice squad, pending physical

BALTIMORE, Maryland (KETK) Lufkin native Dez Bryant has a new place to call home in the NFL.

According to the National Football League Network’s Ian Rapoport, Bryant is set to be signed to the practice squad of the Baltimore Ravens.

The #Ravens plan to sign veteran WR Dez Bryant to the practice squad if his workout goes well and he passes a physical, source said. Baltimore previously worked out Bryant in August, so this is more of a check-in. He should land in Baltimore, finally. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2020

His signing is contingent upon passing a physical. Bryant had worked out for the organization back in August, but was not signed.

Bryant was released by the Cowboys back in April of 2018. He then signed with the New Orleans Saints.

However, on the third play of practice, Bryant tore his Achilles and his season was over. He did not play a single down during the 2019 campaign.

TIME WITH THE COWBOYS

The Lufkin High School graduate was plucked by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 24 pick of the 2010 NFL Draft after Jerry Jones and Company traded up with the New England Patriots from No. 27.

As a Cowboy, Bryant was a three-time Pro Bowl selection, First-team All-Pro (2014) and the NFL’s receiving touchdowns leader (2014).

For the 2017 season, Bryan recorded 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns, having played in all 16 games.

OTHER DEZ BRYANT STORIES