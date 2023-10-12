TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former Tyler Junior College safety Ronnie Caldwell, 21, died Thursday morning after being shot several times, according to reports by ESPN.

Caldwell was a junior safety for the Northwestern State football team after transferring from TJC following the 2021 season.

“The Northwestern State family has suffered a tremendous loss,” head football coach Brad Laird said. “Ronnie Caldwell was a young man who had a bright future ahead of him on or off the football field. He was our voice in the locker room. When Ronnie spoke, others listened. The respect our football team had for Ronnie was evident. He did not play a snap this year because of an injury, but his voice resonated with every member of our team from the first player to the 115th on our roster. Our hearts are broken and ache for Ronnie’s family and friends. His loss will be felt here at Northwestern State, in Natchitoches and in his home. We will treasure the time we spent with Ronnie and the memories we made, and we will hold him and his family in our hearts as we attempt to move forward in the days and weeks ahead.”

According to the Northwestern State website, Caldwell played in all 11 games in 2022 and was seventh on the team in tackles.

Northwestern State has reportedly cancelled their upcoming game on Saturday as the team mourns the loss of Caldwell.