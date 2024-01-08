FT. WORTH, Texas (KETK) – The pompoms are down, the scores are in, and more than 50 East Texas cheerleading teams competed in the UIL Spirit championships Jan. 4 to 6 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Below is a look at the final results and the teams respective scores, broken down by division.

2A

Joaquin came in sixth place with a final score of 86.80. Shelbyville came in eighth with 86.20. Harleton finishes with a score of 83.30, Big Sandy with a 80.67, and West Sabine with a 79.93.

3A-D1

Mount Vernon was the only East Texas cheerleading team to come in a top three position. The Tigers came in second place behind Shallowater by a close margin. The Mustangs finished with a score of 89.73, while the Tigers scored a 89.33.

Also in the 3A-D1 division, Tatum came in fourth and Atlanta in seventh. White Oak scored an 83.57, while Sabine scored an 82.70.

3A-D2

The 3A-D2 division had the most East Texas teams that placed in the finals. Queen City ranked the highest at eighth. Below are a list of the teams and their final scores:

Queen City – 87.80

Hooks – 86.50

Redwater – 86.20

Waskom – 83.93

Troup – 83.87

Mount Pleasant’s Chapel Hill – 82.43

4A-D1

All three East Texas teams in the 4A-D1 division ranked in the bottom half. Jacksonville scored an 87.30, giving them twelth place. Mabank scored an 85.70, and Kilgore scored an 84.80.

4A-D2

Three East Texas teams placed in this division, all in the top 10. Pleasant Grove came in at fifth with an overall score of 85.10, Gilmer at sixth with an 83.13 score, Hudson in seventh with a score of 82.80, and Pittsburg in eighth with an 82.30 score.

5A-D1

The Lufkin Panthers were the only 5A-D1 team from East Texas competing this year. They ranked eighteenth in their division with an overall score of 87.97.

5A-D2

Whitehouse was one of six East Texas teams to compete in the 5A-D2 division, and are the only ones that placed. They ranked tenth overall with a score of 88.77.

Hallsville, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant and Texarkana also traveled to compete in this division, but did not make it to the finals.

Tyler Legacy also traveled to compete in the 6A-D1 division, but did not place in the finals.