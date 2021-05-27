Rivercrest sweeps Alto, end Jackets season, Rusk advances to region final

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Another great season came to a close Thursday for the Alto Yellow Jacket baseball team.

No. 10 Bogata Rivercrest won game one of a doubleheader in the best of the three 2A region 3 semifinal series 4-1.

The Rebels followed that up with a 5-4 come from behind game two victory to earn the sweep and advance to the region final.

Rivercrest will face No. 3-ranked Garrison, which swept McLeod Thursday with 2-0, and 12-0 shutout wins.

Alto ends its first campaign under District 22-2A coach of the year Chris Moore at 25-9.

In Class 4A, the No. 18 Rusk Eagles march on as they held on to defeat Orangefield 3-2 in a one-game playoff to reach the state quarterfinal round.

Rusk now awaits the winner of the best of three region 3 semifinal series between Lufkin Hudson and Bellville.

The Brahmas beat the Hornets 5-2 in game one Thursday in Madisonville.

Game two is set for 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Don Sanders Stadium on the Sam Houston State University campus in Huntsville.

Game three will follow if necessary.

Watch the video to see highlights.

