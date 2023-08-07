KILGORE — Kilgore College has named Robert Byrd as the next head coach for the Rangers basketball program.

“I would like to thank God, my family, President Dr. Brenda Kays, Vice President of Student Services Dr. Staci Martin, Vice President of Instruction Dr. Tracy Skopek, Athletic Director Courtney Pruitt, and the entire search committee for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead the men’s basketball program here at Kilgore College,” Byrd said.

“Rangers’ basketball has a storied history and I am excited to build onto those successes. I am eager to get our student-athletes to campus in three weeks and begin building relationships on campus and in the community. It is important to me to guide our players at Kilgore College and help them be successful on the court, but most importantly off the court in the classroom – and in life.”

Byrd comes to KC after coaching at Coastal Bend College where the Cougars had the best record in school history during the 2022-23 season (19-12, 12-7), earning a No. 5 seed in the Region 14 Basketball Tournament.

Prior to CBC, Byrd spent two seasons as the athletic director and head basketball coach at the University of Arkansas Cossatot Community College.

During the 2020-21 season at Cossatot, the men’s basketball team was 11-7 (6-4) and won its first postseason game in program history, advancing to the semifinals of the Region 2 Tournament. During the 2021-22 season, the men’s basketball program was 17-10, 5-5.

Byrd also guided the women’s program at Cossatot to its first postseason appearance and postseason win in program history in 2020-21.

Prior to Cossatot, Byrd spent two years as an assistant coach for the University of St. Thomas men’s basketball program, compiling a 47-13 record.

For the 2019-2020 season, the Celts finished 24-2 overall and 16-2 in the SCAC to win the regular season conference championship.

The Celts were ineligible for postseason play due to their transition from NAIA to the NCAA but did win their first-round game in the USCAA D1 National Tournament.

At the conclusion of their first game, the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. The Celts were the No. 2 seed and were ranked 2nd in the USCAA D1 National Poll.

During the 2018-19 season the Celts finished the season 23-11 (11-7) and won the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Championship by beating the No. 15 ranked LSUS Pilots and earned a No. 22 ranking in the final NAIA D1 national poll and a No. 6 seed in the NAIA D1 National Tournament.

Prior to The University of St. Thomas, Byrd spent one year as an assistant and six years as head men’s basketball coach at Lone Star College-CyFair.

During his time at LSC-CyFair, he accumulated more than 20 wins in each of his six seasons as head coach and guided more than 30 players to four-year universities on athletic and academic scholarships.

Additionally, Byrd was in charge of tutoring, recruitment, management of the men’s basketball budget, advising student-athletes, practice planning, scouting, and in-game coaching.

Byrd earned a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of North Texas and a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Houston.