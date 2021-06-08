Route 66: TJC shuts out Salt Lake for 5th women’s soccer national crown

EVANS, Georgia (KETK) – Dominance nationally across junior college sports continues for the Tyler Junior College athletics department.

As the undefeated TJC Apache Ladies soccer team is downright cruising on Route 66.

66 is now how many team national championships TJC has now won throughout its history.

They are going to have to make more room in the trophy case at Wagstaff Gymnasium.

Top-ranked Tyler defeated No. 2 Salt Lake Community College Tuesday 2-0 to claim the program’s fifth NJCAA Division I title.

Sophomore Mukarama Abdulai notched both tallied for TJC as she led the country in scoring with 23 goals this campaign.

It also marks repeat national crowns, and the Apache Ladies third in the last four seasons.

Tyler finished the 2020-21 campaign which was postponed to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic at 18-0, as the team is now on a 26-game winning streak.

“The saying on our jerseys, our practice jerseys is no excuses this year. And the sophomores wanted to come back and make it a back to back championship for T-J-C. And that’s what they did. Can’t say enough about the character, the quality of this team. I don’t have to, they are hungry for it. They want me to push them. They want to do fitness. They want to do everything we ask them to do,” said an ecstatic head coach Corey Rose who has been in charge of the program since its inception in 2008.

Rose has led the Apache Ladies to titles in 2009, 2011, 2017, 2019, and 2021.

Watch the video to see the highlights & reaction from Coach Rose and the triumphant Apache Ladies.