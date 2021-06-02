Rusk baseball clinches program’s first state tournament berth, beats Bellville 2-1 in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KETK) — History was on the line in Huntsville Wednesday night, as Rusk squared off against Bellville in a one-game series for a spot in the UIL state tournament.

The Eagles brought out their ace, Vanderbilt commit J.D. Thompson, who only allowed one hit and pitched a complete game.

Rusk went on to win 2-1, and for the first time in program history, the Eagles are headed to state.

The Eagles will play in Austin next Wednesday in the state semifinal, and if they win, will play for the title on Thursday.