Rusk baseball has three athletes sign letters of intent ahead of another promising season

RUSK, Texas (KETK) — The unofficial Rusk mascot, Digger the dog, was in Rusk to celebrate, as three Eagles baseball players signed their letter of intent.

Digger belongs to J.D. Thompson’s family, and the elite pitcher will be heading to one of the most elite baseball programs in the country, Vanderbilt.

He was joined on Wednesday by outfielder Will Dixon who will be staying in East Texas, playing for the SFA Lumberjacks in Nacogdoches, as well as fellow pitcher Mason Cirkel, who will be heading to Kansas Wesleyan.

They are all part of one of the best eras in Eagles baseball history and are proud of the legacy they are leaving in Rusk.