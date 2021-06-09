Rusk Eagles knock off baseball powerhouse Sinton 6-3 to advance to 4A state championship

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — For the first time in program history, the Rusk Eagles are headed to the state championship game.

This was already their first trip to the baseball state tournament, and in the semifinal round the Eagles drew the number-two ranked Sinton Pirates.

But Rusk was never deterred, scoring two runs in the first, then heading into the 7th up 4-3, where they added two insurance runs and went on to win 6-3.

The Eagles will now face Pleasant Grove on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. back at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for the 4A state championship.