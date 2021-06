KETK – The sound of a police escort as you head out to try bring your hometown a state championship.

For the three programs that experienced that Tuesday morning, it was a first time event.

And not even mother nature could dampen anyone’s spirits.

Rusk, Garrison, and Kennard boarded a bus Tuesday, embarked for the UIL State baseball tournament in Austin and Round Rock.

Watch the video to see the stories, and to hear from the Eagles and Bulldogs.