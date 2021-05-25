Rusk looks to continue historic playoff run

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – They are on the midst of one of their best seasons, and deepest playoff runs in school history.

The Rusk Eagles are now one of 12 East Texas high school baseball teams in the regional semifinal round.

Tuesday, due to the rain throughout the area, the Eagles were at The Den, the indoor multi-purpose workout facility at Whitehouse High School.

Spearheaded by junior left-hander and Vanderbilt commit J.D. Thompson, the Eagles are 25-7 this season and ranked No. 18 in Class 4A.

“You gotta give all credit to J.D. Thompson. He puts us on (his) back and we thank him,” said Rusk third-baseman Wade Williams.

Working under second-year head coach Ross McMurry the Eagles won a district title for the second time in the last three seasons.

They are also coming off thrilling one-game playoff 13-inning marathon victory over tradition-rich and No. 7 ranked China Spring, where their other lefty ace Mason Cirkel showed out, pitching five scoreless innings in relief.

“We got Mason. He come right back in there. It’s great to have two great pitchers. It’s gonna help us in the long run,” added Williams.

“I’ve told these guys from day one. I said we are a top ten team. I said what’s gonna make us different. I really think we had a chance last year. And a lot of that is from the past of the work that they’ve put in. It’s kind of like we have a big head start for this year,” said McMurry.

“Feels great, feels amazing to know that out here we can just come out and make a name for ourselves. Since we haven’t been this far in a very long time,” said Cirkel.

Rusk has another one-game playoff Thursday when they face 22-6 Orangefield at 7:00 p.m. at Don Sanders Stadium on Sam Houston State University’s campus in Huntsville.

The winner takes on whomever advances between Lufkin Hudson and Bellville for the right to go to the UIL State Tournament.

