RUSK, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk Eagles had two multi-sport athletes sign to compete at the next level. both will make their way up to Smith County.



Elijah Ward will play football for TJC at the cornerback position while Jackson Crysup will run track for UT Tyler competing in the 200 and 400.

Both say they are excited about the opportunity and ready to get to work here in East Texas.