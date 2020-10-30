Sabine opens playoffs with 4-set victory over Troup; Lindale, Bullard, Spring Hill, Mineola among others who advance

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The No. 3-ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals fought off a tough Troup squad Thursday to advance into round two of the Class 3A UIL high school volleyball playoffs.

Sabine defeated Troup three-sets-to-one 25-12, 23-25, 25-13, 25-18 in a Bi-District round matchup at Chapel Hill High School.

Junior middle blocker Aubrey McCann “was on fire”, according to her head coach Tara Wait, as she led the Lady Cardinals with 24 kills.

Senior outside hitter Ryanne Stuart added 11 kills for Sabine, while junior outside hitter Maddie Furrh had 10.

Sabine improves to 24-1 on the season and will face Atlanta in the area round at a time, date, and place to be determined.

Despite their effort, Troup’s season comes to an end. Freshman Bailey Blanton was the Lady Tigers kills leader with nine, while senior Sam Eastman pitched in with eight.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

Class 4A

No. 2-ranked Lindale remains unbeaten as the Lady Eagles swept Paris North Lamar 25-15, 25-15, 25-15 to reach the area round where they will face Nevada Community. Coach Jessica Dimsdle’s squad is now 27-0 on the year.

Bullard also advances with a 3-1 (25-13, 19-25, 26-24, 25-18) victory over Paris. They’ll get set to play Farmersville in round two.

Spring Hill pulls off an upset over Pleasant Grove in five sets. Lady Panthers will await the winner between Van and Kaufman.

Class 3A

The Mineola Lady Jackets won their first postseason match in quite some time. Mineola defeated Hooks 3-1 Thursday to move on to the area round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Lady Jackets will play Tatum who swept Hughes Springs Thursday to advance.