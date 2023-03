TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The sensational sophomore showed out once again Tuesday night in Tyler Legacy’s 3-0 win over the visiting Rockwall-Heath Lady Hawks.

Sarak Eckert threw a no-hitter with 18 strikeouts, as the LAdy Raiders moved to 2-0 in district play.

Tyler LEgacy will now turn right around and head to Mesquite to take on Horn at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.