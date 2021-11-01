East Texas native Adrian Peterson signing with Tennessee Titans

DETROIT, MI – JANUARY 03: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Detroit Lions walks off the field before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on January 3, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KETK) – East Texas native and Palestine High School graduate Adrian Peterson will be signing with the Tennessee Titans following the season-ending injury to Derrick Henry.

Peterson, 36, has been a free agent since spending the 2020 season with the Detriot Lions. The four-time All-Pro has accumulated nearly 15,000 rushing yards, putting him at fifth all-time behind only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Frank Gore and Barry Sanders.

He spent the first 10 years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings where he was considered one of the most dominant running backs in the NFL.

In 2012, he ran for 2,097 yards. He is one of just eight running backs to eclipse the 2000-yard mark in a single season. Henry, who Peterson is replacing, was the latest member to join the club after running for 2,027 last year.

The Titans sit at 6-2 nearly halfway through the season and are the heavy favorites to win the AFC South. Before Henry’s injury, they were considered legitimate contenders to be the AFC’s representative in the Super Bowl.