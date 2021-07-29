SEC votes unanimously to accept Texas and Oklahoma into the conference

DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 12: Jacoby Jones #36 of the Texas Longhorns yells during a scuffle against the Oklahoma Sooners before the 2019 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 12, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(KETK) — Texas and Oklahoma have been approved as the newest members of the SEC.

All fourteen members, including Texas A&M, who initially fought against letting the Longhorns in, agreed to expand the conference to sixteen teams, adding UT and OU.

Earlier this week, Texas and Oklahoma officially let the Big 12 know they would not be renewing their media contract.

No timetable is set for the expansion, and we still do not know how the conference will be split into divisions.

But what we do know is two of the largest brands in the game are moving to the most powerful league, and it will change the entire landscape of college football.

