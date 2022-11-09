EAST TEXAS (KETK) We’re still three months away from National Signing Day, but more than a dozen East Texas athletes signed on the dotted line Wednesday to compete in their respective sports at the collegiate level.

Bullard ISD students

Four student-athletes from Bullard ISD signed with different schools: three softball and one basketball.

L to R: Tegan Graul, Hadi Fults, Callie Bailey, Garrett Nuckolls (Courtesy: Garrett Sanders, KETK Sports)

Garrett Nuckolls will be heading to Wichita Falls to play for Midwestern State University.

Callie Bailey will be going to Texas Women’s University, Hadi Fults to Texas A&M Corpus Christi, and Tegan Graul to Bulter Community College in El Dorado, Kansas.

Whitehouse ISD students

Five baseball players and one volleyball player from Whitehouse ISD signed to play at a few East Texas schools and a few outside of Texas.

(Courtesy: Garrett Sanders, KETK Sports)

Megan Cooley will be playing Volleyball at Louisiana Tech.

Braden Bean will head to UT Dallas, Collin Mclemore to North Central Texas College, Cam Miller to LeTourneau University, Ethan Stone to UT Tyler, and Luke Caussey to Arkansas Tech.

Arp ISD

(Courtesy: Garrett Sanders, KETK Sports)

Arp ISD pitcher Colton Cross will be heading to play for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Lufkin ISD students

Courtesy: Lufkin ISD

Lufkin ISD students Libby Flores signed to play volleyball at Temple College, Rachel Bonnin to play soccer at Hardin Simmons University, Kylie Ridings also soccer at Montreat College in North Carolina, and Charlie Deaton to play baseball at Hendrix College in Arkansas.

Winnsboro ISD students

Two Winnsboro ISD students signed to continue their academic careers at the next level.

Courtesy: Winnsboro ISD

Faith Acker will be going to play basketball at the University Of Louisiana Monroe.

Courtesy: Winnsboro ISD

David Soto will be staying in East Texas to attend the University of Texas at Tyler and run track.

Greenlee Gowin

(Courtesy: Garrett Sanders, KETK Sports)

Greenlee Gowin is a gymnast from Texas East Gymnastics and she signed with Augustana University’s Acro team.

Gowin has spent the past 13 years of her life preparing for Wednesday.

Atlanta ISD students

Ty Graf signed to play baseball, while Kaylon Partain to play volleyball, both at Henderson State University in Arkansas.

Lovelady ISD

Scout Lovell signed on Wednesday to play softball for Texas A&M. Last year the Lions softball team had an overall record of 35-5-2, and went 11-0 in district.

Rains ISD

Harley Kreck committed to Baylor University to continue her Volleyball career for the Bears.

Van ISD

Mikyla Bachert will be continuing her basketball career at Cameron University, which is in Lawton, Oklahoma.

Como-Pickton ISD

Mattison Buster will be headed to Louisiana Tech to play Division 1 softball for the Bulldogs.