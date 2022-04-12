NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The SFA Ladyjacks bowling team will be hitting the lanes in Columbus, Ohio this weekend, competing in the final four, and looking to bring the program, its 3rd national title.

The SFA Ladyjacks are NCAA tournament bound for the first time since 2019. head coach Amber Lemke says the team struggled early in the season but hit their down the stretch.

SFA is a bubble team once again and like years past the Ladyjacks are using that as fuel to push them to a national title.

The Ladyjacks’ goal during this tournament is to not let the moment get too big and just enjoy being there while trying to win the national title.

The Ladyjacks hit the bowling alley Friday against McKendree, in Columbus.