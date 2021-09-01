SFA enters a new conference with high expectations this season in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The SFA Lumberjacks are making the switch to the Western Athletic Conference this season, and head coach Colby Carthel believes this move brought new expectations to the program.



“We’ve paid our dues, we’ve been watering our roots and the leaves since we took over this program, and it’s just the next step in the process,” says Carthel.



“Everybody is at a high standard even the young guys, we expect everyone to play the same, 100 percent,” adds receiver Xavier Gipson.

Carthel adds last season was the first winning season in a decade, which brought a more intentional atmosphere in fall camp.



“Our football IQ has really grown with the experience, the reps, and the snaps that we’ve gotten across the board,” explains Carthel. “So we’ve been able to pour a little bit more on them instead of just little install here and there, we have thrown the whole playbook at them offensively and defensively.”



“It’s more driven, I would say it’s a lot of people staying after practice getting extra work in, they know the time is now,” declares quarterback Trae Self. “We have better chemistry this year so it’s coming along.”



The goal for the Lumberjacks is to win a WAC championship, so veteran players are trying to lead by example this season.



“Show them the way, I just teach them what is expected like its a privilege, not a right to play here, it what Coach always says over there on that billboard so just teach them how to be a champion on and off the field,” tells Self.



“We got to set the standard, it starts with us because we been here before so we got to be leaders and let them follow behind us and bring them up,” adds Gipson.



One thing the players can’t wait to see is the stands back at full capacity.



“Excited, I can’t wait to touch the field with all of our fans, our family I don’t count them as fans because they are family, to come to support us,” smiles Gipson.



“Ahh it means everything, they do a lot for us, and it’s nothing like playing in front of a full crowd here at SFA,” exclaims Self.



The Lumberjacks open their season Saturday at 6 p.m. against Tarleton State.