SFA falls 56-14 to Memphis in season finale but finishes promising year with a 6-4 record

MEMPHIS, TN — The Lumberjack football team fought valiantly against a favored Memphis squad on Saturday, trailing by a slim margin heading into halftime. The Tigers were too much for the ‘Jacks from there, however, as SFA fell to 6-4 to wrap up the fall schedule with the 56-14 result.

Trae Self complied 14-30 passes for 124 yards through the air and a touchdown pass, his 15th of the season. Xavier Gipson caught Self’s touchdown pass, one of six catches her had on the day for 74 yards. Jeremiah Miller had three grabs for 35 yards, while Jaquarion Turner had four for 25 and aded another 22 yards on the ground.

SFA’s defense held firm for the entire first half and ended the day with an interception, a defensive touchdown and a pair of sacks.

The host Tigers opened up the game with a strong first quarter, scoring on their first two drives of the game to open up a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. On Memphis’ first drive of the second quarter, however, Brevin Randle jumped a passing route and picked off Tigers QB Brady White, taking the ball 30 yards into the end zone to make it a one-score game.

Later, after the Tigers tacked on a pair of field goals to open the lead up to 20-7, the Lumberjacks drove 65 yards in 2:32 and scored off of a seven-yard reception by Xavier Gipson from Trae Self , closing the Memphis lead to 20-14 at the halftime intermission.

Unfortunately, the hosts started to flex their muscles in the third quarter, outscoring the ‘Jacks 15-0 in the stanza to open up a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter of play. Memphis tacked on another 21 points for good measure in the fourth quarter to put the result out of question in the contest.