SFA fans fired up as Ladyjacks will play Georgia Tech as #12 seed

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – How about a #12 versus #5 matchup.

That’s exactly what the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks have on their hands in their first NCAA women’s tournament appearance since 2006.

SFA appeared on the the 12-line Monday when the brackets were revealed and will face #5 seed Gerogia Tech at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s University’s Bill Greehey Arena in the opening round of the Hemisfair region.

Interestingly enough, the Ramblin’ Wreck is coached by former Ladyjacks assistant Nell Fortner, who has had a highly successful coaching career, at the college, pro, and international levels.

Fortner played both basketball and volleyball at Texas from 1978-1982, and is a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, and the UT Women’s Athletics Wall of Honor.

Meanwhile, Axe ‘Em faithful back in East Texas are fired up.

Many gathered at Bottlecap Alley in Nacogdoches to watch the NCAA announcement of the field of 64 while also seeing the Ladyjacks reaction (who are staying in Katy until they travel to the Alamo City later this week), on a one of the large TV screens.

“It was an emotional day yesterday, I was almost in tears I was so happy for the girls,” said SFA alum Trina Menefee.

“It’s just huge, we’ve had so many years where we were so close and just almost did it and it’s just been an amazing accomplishment,” SFA fan Jim Roberts.

It’s been a longtime coming for the Ladyjacks, who also get to leave the Southland Conference with the tournament trophy, a fitting end for many SFA alums.

“We’re leaving the Southland conference and it’s a great way to go out, last year was kind of a bummer because up to the last minute we didn’t know if we were going to play or not and they didn’t. So this year makes it all the more better,” said SFA alum Laura Turner.

“We’re going out with a bang, that’s how I feel I mean we’re going out on top,” added Menefee.

Due COVID-19 protocols, East Texas fans will not be able to go and watch the team play in the first round or second round of the dance, which is what made Monday’s gathering so special. As SFA faithful were able to celebrate this group of Ladyjacks, together, for at least one more time.

“The community has come together behind these girls and there’s a lot of us rooting for them so hopefully they will go deep into the (tournament),” said Turner.

Wherever they watch the game, expect East texas to be loud, when Axe ‘Em Jacks tips off against the Yellow Jackets on Sunday.

If the Ladyjacks get past Georgia Tech, they will play the winner between West Virginia and Lehigh in the round of 32 on Tuesday.

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders’ story from Nacogdoches.