NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The SFA football team took the field for their annual spring game Saturday with heavy hearts as they remember the life of a former Lumberjack.

This Lumberjack football team changed the name of the spring game to the Graylan spring game to honor a fallen teammate.

“That’s just good to see especially being Graylan spring game now it’s just crazy to see how young men just like that can have a bigger impact on people than you think,” smiled Receiver Josh Thompson.

“It means the world to be able to represent him and who he was as a person and it’s something I’m going to have to live out for this season, especially on the football field. I got a big name I got to live up to so it’s one of the biggest things that I got in my life and I’m appreciative,” said Reciever Lawton Rikel.

“What a wonderful way to honor that young man that lost his life and we will for years to come,” added Head Coach Colby Carthel.

As they remembered their brother, SFA went to work on the field this spring as they look to replace trae self at QB. Coach Colby Carthel says he liked what he saw from all of the guys battling for that spot.

“Brian Maurer has done a good job running with the ones and showed that today and has some really good throws and Dalton Mcelyea out of Kilgore, he has really come on and he is pushing hard,” explained Coach Carthel.

“A lot of heart, there is no set position and nobody is going to be the for sure starter so it’s just good to see everybody competing for that spot. When Trae everyone knows that spot is on the table and whoever brings the most to the table is going to get it,” said Thompson.

While the Lumberjacks look to replace some key guys that graduated, SFA is looking to build depth with their younger classes.

“That’s why the reps will pay off for some of these young guys that have been putting in their time and this is their time to shine this fall we still got work to do there but I think you will see us be able to spread the ball around a little bit better,” explained Coach Carthel.

“I’m kind of like the grandpa of the group so I kind of take care of everybody and I try to be that leader and I try to do everything how I want people to see me and I want them to follow what I do in certain situations,” laughed Thompson.

The Lumberjacks will carry heavy hearts into next season as they look to be successful in a new conference while honoring their fallen teammates.