ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) — It is a new day for college football, and on Friday, here in Arlington, the United Athletic Conference held its first media day, and one of its pioneer programs are the SFA Lumberjacks.

“We’ve got a lot to look forward to and I still believe our best days are ahead with SFA football. so really excited about what the 2023 season is going to be about,” said SFA head football coach Colby Carthel.

The UAC is a combination of teams from the WAC and A-Sun conferences and will kick off its first official season this fall.

Carthel is entering his fifth season in Nacogdoches as the Jacks enter the year as defending WAC champs.

“All ten programs from the president’s aides, the football coaches are all like-minded in terms of elevating their program, and we look to do that in the future, and it’s an exciting time,” said Carthel.

“We’re just really excited to open up this year and be a part of a new conference and make a big splash and something that hopefully carries on years after we’re gone,” said SFA nickelback Tkai Lloyd.

“Just amazing how far we’ve come on, it is really cool, just getting to see this program develop into what it is today,” said SFA center Clin Lapic.

There will be some large shoes to fill, namely replacing quarterback Trae Self and star wideout Xavier Gipson, but Carthel and his senior leaders look to keep moving this East Texas program forward into a new day.

“There’ll be some new faces and some new jerseys, but I think the product will still be exciting and fun to watch and very competitive throughout the season,” said Carthel.

“They made it really easy for us to carry the torch, so man, best of luck to those guys, but, you know, the foundation has been set, and we’re doing the same things that we’ve always been doing,” said Lloyd. “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

“It’ll be exciting, we got a lot of competition this year within the team, but bottom line, I’m going to trust whoever’s out there,” said Lapic.

So now, we get set for the UAC to begin their first football season, and for the Lumberjacks, they’ll continue to be part of that history, if they can become to first to call themselves, United Athletic Conference champs.