NACOGDOCHES, Texas- Stephen F. Austin defeated Utah Tech, 99-51 Thursday night as they cruise to their seventh consecutive win. SFA improves to 12-2 (2-0 WAC) while Utah Tech falls to 9-5 (1-2 WAC).

Utah Tech jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first two minutes, but then SFA took the lead with 7:19 left in the first quarter and never looked back. By the end of the first quarter, the Ladyjacks held an 11-point lead. SFA outscored Utah Tech 19-14 in the second quarter and took a 16-point lead into the locker room, 43-27. The Ladyjacks continued to extend their lead as they drained five shots from behind the arc. Destini Lombard nailed a three-pointer as time expired in the quarter to give SFA a 25-point lead, 68-43. The Ladyjacks did not let off the gas in the fourth quarter as they outscored the Trailblazers 31-8. They also shot 70.59 percent from the field and 71.43 from the foul line in the final quarter as they cruised to a 48-point blowout win.

SFA led Utah Tech in: second-chance points (16-2), points off turnovers (35-10), bench points (42-6), points in the paint (44-16), fast break points (29-2), field goal percentage (61.3-37.8), and three-point percentage (50.0-33.3). The Ladyjacks recorded 15 made three-pointers, which is two off of the team record and the most made in a single game this season. SFA also recorded 16 steals which ties the season high against Texas Wesleyan.

Jordan Harrison recorded her first double-double of her career with 14 points and 12 assists. SFA had seven players score double digits, led by Angel Scott who recorded 15, then Harrison with 14, Lombard with 13, Aiyana Johnson and Kurstyn Harden with 12, Tyler McCliment-Call with 11, and Kyla Deck with 10 points. Harrison also tied Harden for the lead with eight rebounds, followed by McCliment-Call who grabbed four. Avery Brittingham followed Harrison with four assists. Lombard was a disrupter on defense as she recorded six steals which is a career-high, followed by Deck who recorded three.

SFA will have a quick trip out to Arizona as they face off against Grand Canyon on Saturday, January 7th at 3 p.m. central time.