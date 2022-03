TUSCON, Arizona (KETK) – The Stephen F. Austin State University Ladyjacks lost to the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament in Tuscon, Arizona on Saturday evening.

The Ladyjacks lost 79-66.

If the Ladyjacks would have won, it would have been the first time they made it to the second round of NCAA tournaments since 2000.