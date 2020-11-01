SFA Lumberjacks dominate Western Colorado in Nacogdoches, 64-7

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The SFA football team closed out the month of October with its fourth straight victory on Saturday, outpacing the Mountaineers of Western Colorado by a score of 64-7 inside Homer Bryce Stadium on Saturday. SFA took advantage of several Mountaineer turnovers in the first quarter to jump out to a 37-0 lead and never looked back in the contest en route to the comfortable victory.



With its fourth victory in as many tries during October, the Lumberjacks secured the program’s first four-game winning streak since the 2011 season. The ‘Jacks’ 58-point halftime lead also marked the first time SFA has held a 50+ point lead at the halftime intermission since 2011, when SFA led Lamar by that margin in Beaumont.



After receiving the game’s opening kick, SFA’s second pass attempt from Self went to a wide-open Remi Simmons for 75 yards, and the ‘Jacks scored two players later on a plunge by Jaquarion Turner . The ‘Jacks struck again after a WCU punt on the ensuing possession, as Self found Chad Aune for a 13-yard score. After the ‘Jacks recovered a fumble on the kickoff and added on a 34-yard field goal from Chris Campos , the lead had grown to 16-0 with nine minutes left to play in the opening quarter.



From there, the ‘Jacks kept the pressure on, scoring on their first nine possessions to open the lead up to 64-0. A late score by the Mountaineers in the fourth quarter ruined the shutout bid, but the Lumberjack defense still had a field day overall, recovering four fumbles and picking off a pass for a total of five turnovers on the day.



Trae Self threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns and was one of five Lumberjack signal callers to see action on the day. Preston Weeks threw for 159 yards and two scores in relief of Self, while Blake Short (8-11, 56 yards) and Josh Foskey (3-3, 19 yards) also got yardage threw the air. Peyton Culberson saw his first action of the season late in the fourth quarter.



A total of 12 SFA players caught at least one pass in the contest, led by Josh Thompson with six catches for 51 yards. Remi Simmons eclipsed the 100-yard mark with 143 yards on four catches and a touchdown, while Xavier Gipson (4-68) and Carson Spence (4-35) each saw steady action through the air.



The Lumberjacks moved well on the ground game, as freshman Jaquarion Turner ran for 75 yards and a pair of TD’s on 11 carries, while Tre’Jon Henderson netted 68 yards on 11 carries and a score in relief of Turner. Moe Wedman scored his first touchdown as a Lumberjack on SFA’s third touchdown of the contest, a four-yard end around play that saw him cross the plane on a diving finish.



SFA is back in action against an FCS opponent next weekend in Richmond, Kentucky, squaring off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.