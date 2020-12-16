SFA men’s basketball team pauses activities due to COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- Stephen F. Austin State University Athletics announced on Tuesday that the men’s basketball team is pausing their activities, due to COVID-19.

The Lumberjacks canceled two games that were scheduled for this week. The team will no longer play Arkansas State on Wednesday and LSU-Shreveport on Friday, and the games will not be rescheduled. SFA’s games against Southeastern Louisiana and Paul Quinn for Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 were also cancelled.

“This is disappointing news for all of our players, coaches and staff, but we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes,” said Kyle Keller, SFA head coach. “We will continue to follow the advice of our medical team and NCAA guidelines and we look forward to resuming competition as soon as we can do so safely.”