SFA men’s basketball team to quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Stephen F. Austin State University men’s basketball team will not start practice this week because someone close to the team tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an SFA spokesperson, a staff member was diagnosed with the coronavirus, and as an abundance of caution, they have paused all team activities at this time.

Therefore, the Jacks will not start practice on Wednesday when they were set to officially start getting ready for the 2020-21 season.

Coach Kyle Keller’s squad will be in quarantine until they are cleared to continue with their basketball preparations.

The SFA women’s basketball will not be affected and will open its fall camp as planned.

Additionally, the university has been testing athletes for COVID-19 three times a week out as part of their coronavirus safety regimen.