NACOGDOCHES, Texas- Stephen F. Austin defeated Texas State, 89-79 in the First Round of the WNIT. SFA improves to 27-6 (15-3 WAC) while Texas State finishes with a 23-10 record (13-5 SBC).

The Bobcats got the first bucket of the game, but then the Ladyjacks went on a 14-point scoring run to take a commanding lead halfway through the first quarter. SFA held Texas State to eight points in the first quarter and scored the final four points of the quarter to extend their lead to 17. The Ladyjacks continued to hold around a dominant 15-point lead for the entire second quarter and the teams traded baskets. SFA went into the locker room with a 16-point lead, 42-26. The beginning of the third was more of the same, but Texas State was not going away without a fight as they scored six unanswered points to cut the lead down to seven. However, the Ladyjacks went on their own six-point run at the end of the quarter to bring their lead back up to 16 points. The Bobcats came out fighting in the fourth as they scored two three-pointers to make it a 10-point game. Texas State made nine three-pointers in the fourth quarter including a last-second half-court shot from Ja’Kayla Bowie.

SFA led TSU in most stats categories including; points in the paint (52-26), points off turnovers (18-14), second chance points (19-13), fast break points (16-7), bench points (24-11), field goal percentage (54.1-50.0), and free throw percentage (84.2-83.3). Jordan Harrison recorded her second consecutive game where she scored a career-high in points, tonight she led the team with 28 and seven assists. Harrison finished the night shooting 10-14 from the field, 2-4 from beyond the arc, and 6-7 from the free throw line. Aiyana Johnson followed Harrison with 16 points, three assists, and led the team with nine rebounds. Avery Brittingham followed Johnson grabbing eight rebounds of her own and tied for the lead with three steals along with Destini Lombard .