SFA wins Southland Conference Commissioners Cup in final year before heading to the WAC

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin was announced Tuesday morning as the winner of the Southland Conference Commissioners Cup.

The school earned seven conference titles in their final season before heading to the Western Athletic Conference next year along with a host of other Southland institutions. They took home trophies in:

  • Beach volleyball
  • Men’s indoor track & field
  • Softball
  • Women’s basketball
  • Women’s outdoor track & field
  • Women’s soccer
  • Volleyball

SFA blew the competition out of the water, finishing 21 points ahead of arch-rival Sam Houston. The school also took home the title for women’s sports with 110 points thanks to six overall conference championships. They finished 13 points ahead of Central Arkansas

The top five overall finishers were:

  • 1st: SFA (169 points)
  • 2nd: Sam Houston (148 points)
  • 3rd: Abilene Christian (144 points)
  • 4th: Southeastern Louisiana (143.5 points)
  • 5th: Central Arkansas (138 points)

Beginning in the fall, SFA will begin competition in the WAC. They are leaving along with Sam Houston State, Abilene Christian, and Lamar.

The conference will be split into two divisions, Southwest and West, and SFA will join SHSU, Lamar, and ACU along with Tarleton and UT Rio Grande Valley.

