SFA’s Kaylee Bizzell, an Alba-Golden grad set to go after her Olympic dream

EUGENE, Oregon (KETK) – One more SFA pole vaulter with deep East Texas roots has a chance represent the Red-White-and-Blue next month in Tokyo.

Alba Golden alum Kaylee Bizzell will compete at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon beginning Thursday

Already a grad student with the Lady Jacks, Bizzell we could say has been patiently waiting for this opportunity.

She got confirmation this past February that the 14-feet-nine inches she cleared at the USA Indoor Track & Field Championships in February of 2020 landed her a ticket to the trials.

A three-time Southland Conference champion in the event, Bizzell has been well decorated during her time at SFA, including winning gold this spring at the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco.

“It’s been about a year and a half now that we’ve been waiting for it. But that’s another reason that I came back and stayed for my fifth year at S-F-A was so that I could jump at the trials because like you said it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’ll never get the chance to do it again. But I’m excited and ready to jump tomorrow,” said Bizzell.

She’s also very happy with the support she’s received from the Piney Woods.

Having spent the last two-and-a-half weeks in TrackTown, many of her friends, and family have posted to a special private Toyota’s Good Luck Boulevard set up for all athletes competing at the trials by USA Track and Field.

The women’s pole vault qualifying round is at 7:00 p.m. central time Thursday.

