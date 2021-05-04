Six Tyler Legacy Red Raiders headed to the college level

TYLER, Texas (Tyler ISD) – Congratulations to the following student-athletes from Tyler Legacy High School for signing letters of intent to play their sport at the collegiate level:

Cheer

Avery Molina – The University of Texas at Tyler

Varsity cheer squad member from 2018-2021.

Shelby White, Tyler Legacy Cheer Coach – “Within the past year that I’ve known Avery, she is very motivated and always does what is asked of her. She is very passionate about cheer, and I know she will make a great member of the UT Tyler cheer squad!”

Cross Country

Nick Knight – Saint Edwards University 2020 District 10-6A Cross Country Champion, Region 2-6A All Region First Team (5th place finish), UIL State Meet Qualifier (2 years), 2021 District 10-6A 1600, 3200 Champion, Regional Qualifier (1600 – 5th place) 4:20 PR, (3200 – 4th place) 9:27 PR. Dennis Baker, Tyler Legacy Head Cross Country Coach – “Nick is a fantastic runner with a rare combination of speed and endurance. With that said, he is an even better person. He is a gifted student athlete who will only get better at the collegiate level.”

Football

Eli Grogan – Clarke University

Four receptions for 100 yards, Fighting Heart Award Winner at the Football Banquet. Jason Pitts, Tyler Legacy H-Backs / WR Assistant Coach – “I have never been around a student-athlete who wants to succeed more than Eli. He fought hard after adversity, training his mind, body, and emotions to attain his ultimate goal of playing college football. We will miss him and his leadership, and wish him all the best in the future!”

Soccer

Deanna Zarcone – Northeast Texas Community College Led team and District with 17 assists and scored 18 goals.

Chris Woodard, Tyler Legacy Head Soccer Coach – “Very versatile player, can play anywhere on the field. We will miss all she brought to our team. All of our players loved her. It’s been a joy watching her grow and mature over the last four years.”

Swimming

Michael “Chase” Fields – Oklahoma Christian University

1st Team All-State, All-American Consideration (200 Freestyle), 2nd Team All-State & All-American Consideration (100 butterfly). Regional Champion (200 freestyle & 100 butterfly), School Record Holder (100 butterfly, 200 Medley Relay, and 400 Free Relay), Academic All-State Team.

Jason Petty, Tyler ISD Aquatic Coordinator – “Chase was a fantastic leader for our program and is a big part of why our team has had so much improvement the last few years, including winning a District title this year. He showed steady improvement each year through his tremendous work ethic and dedication to the sport.”

Davis Oster – Virginia Military Institute (VMI)

1st Team All-District and 2nd Team All-Region (100 Breaststroke, 200 Individual Medley), Commander-NJROTC program, Presidential Scholarship Norwich University, National Navy ROTC Scholarship.

Jason Petty, Tyler ISD Aquatic Coordinator – “Davis is a versatile swimmer who competed at a high level in many different events throughout his high school career. His participation in the Legacy ROTC program combined with tremendous improvement his senior year provides a perfect fit for VMI.”