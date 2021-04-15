Sky High! East Texan Natasha Mack taken 16th by Chicago in WNBA Draft

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Dream come true.

She put it on paper in third grade at Coston Elementary in Lufkin.

Thursday in front of family and friends at Angelina College’s Shands Gymnasium, Natasha Mack became what she ultimately had set her mind to be, a professional women’s basketball player.

Mack was taken with the 16th overall pick during the second round of the WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky.

A little later than expected. As many draft boards had her as a likely first round selection.

Mack said that is already giving her a “chip on her shoulder,” going in.

The 6’4″ post is coming off a banner senior season at Oklahoma State where she won two national defensive player of the year awards, and picked up third-team all-american honors.

Ironically, Angelina College is where Mack reignited her passion for the game of basketball.

After a year away from the game when she worked at a chicken factory, Lady Runners assistant coach Randy Mckelvey sought her out.

Two years later, she was a junior college all-american, and NJCAA national player of the year, while leading Angelina to its first ever trip to the national tournament.

Her success sent her to Stillwater, Oklahoma.

And in her two years as a Cowgirl, Mack has become one of the most dominant interior players in college basketball.

