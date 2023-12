LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The UIL released its reclassification and realignment for 2024-2026, and three East Texas school districts are moving.

Longview ISD has moved from 5A-D1 up to 6A, Jacksonville ISD moved to from 4A-D1 to 5A-D2 and Pine Tree ISD moved down from 5A-D2 to 4A-D1.

For a list of all district alignments in Texas, see the file below:

Schools are assigned based on enrollment on a date from the October before an even-numbered year, according to UIL.