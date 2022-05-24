LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Spring Hill Panthers will be taking on the Melissa Cardinals in three-game regional semifinal series, starting this Thursday in Winnsboro.

“I’m so proud of these guys, it means a lot to finally do it ourselves, we did it freshman year-round four, and now we did it as our senior year. It’s awesome,” says senior 3rd baseman Brennan Ferguson.



The Spring Hill Panthers are swinging into the 4th round of the playoffs, a goal they set at the beginning of the season.

The Panthers describe themselves as a hardworking and scrappy bunch.



“Every day they go to battle for me and they will run through a brick wall for just about anybody in Spring Hill Community and they just love competing,” says head coach Trevor Petersen.



“I mean we’re always set to do the job, we’re always out here grinding it out. a bunch of guys at this time are ready to go and determined, we got one goal in mind, and that’s been state all year long,” adds Pitcher Easton Ballard.



Petersen adds the Panthers’ bats are coming alive at the right time.



“We’re swinging the bats well and we’re putting the ball in play and not striking out as much as we were in the middle part of the season and each game we are getting better,” tells Petersen.



“We’re coming after practice to hit, also we do a lot of hitting during practice, we have Easton’s dad comes after to throw for us, just a lot of that,” exclaims shortstop Jordan Hodges.



“Keep getting the two-out hits that’s what got us here and if we keep doing that we will go all the way,” says Ferguson.



A key ingredient for Spring Hill’s run is their pitching and defense



“We’re throwing strikes, it’s making it easy for me and Connor our main pitchers but our defense we’re playing well so you can’t beat that,” smiles Ballard.



As the Panthers head into their next series, the mindset is the same, have fun and be loose.



“The main thing I tell them is to live in the moment and have fun because this is a once-in-a-lifetime situation,” adds Petersen.



“Being relaxed not going in there so tense, thinking we have to have this pressure. if we go in there and have fun and do our thing it won’t be so pressurized and we can just do our thing,” declares Hodges.

Spring Hill looks to get one step closer to reaching state as they start the regional semifinals this week.