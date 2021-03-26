Spring Hill powerlifter recovers from COVID-19 and wins the state championship

SPRING HIIL, Texas (KETK) – It’s the moment every athlete strives for, putting in the work, and becoming a state champion.

Spring Hill’s Rachel Petree did so on March 19th, at the championship powerlifting meet in Corpus Christi.

“I was expecting to get like 5th of 6th place, and it didn’t really hit me that I had won until like five days after,” Petree said.

“I had to keep my calm, my nerves calm while trying to keep her calm,” said Assistant Powerlifting Coach Kaite Billingslea.

But what makes Rachel’s journey even more special is what she had to battle through a month before.

During the heavy Texas ice storm in February, she started to feel sick and ended up in the hospital, diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I took a lot of naps I slept basically the whole time and I wasn’t allowed to get out of my bed by myself for anything,” said Petree. “I hated that, and I was just stuck in my bed doing nothing.”

“I’m not worried about the regional meet at this point, I just want Rachel to be healthy,” Billingslea said.

Well, she did make it to the regional meet, finishing 2nd, punching her ticket to state, then winning state with three-lifts totaling 1,000 pounds.

“She’s had to fight through some adversity, and there is going to be adversity in every sport and it’s just about fighting through that,” Billingslea said.

“Being a student-athlete is something that’s really special and you only get to do it for four years, and you can do it in college but it’s not the same and it’s best to do everything you can when you’re in that moment,” Petree said.

Well, here’s one East Texas athlete who rose to that moment, no matter what got in her way.