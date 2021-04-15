Spring signings: Tyler High, Chapel Hill basketball players headed to next level

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two Tyler High School senior athletes signed letters of intent to play basketball at the collegiate level Wednesday.

Two Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs also put their name on the dotted line.

The spring sports signing ceremony took place in the Dr. Martin L. Edwards, Jr. Theatre in front of the athletes’ families, coaches, and teammates.

Tyler High athletes signing letters of intent include:

Malik Caraway Ray – Richland College

Senior Guard

Two-Year Varsity Letterman, Two-Year Varsity Starter

2021 1st Team All-District 16-5A

Averaged 12 points per game this season with a season high 23 points against Palestine in a victory.

Tyler High Coach Paul Balcorta: “Malik is a respectable, hardworking young man with a bright future. His skills and basketball athleticism is a testament to his hard work. He is an excellent student in the classroom as well as on the basketball hardwood.”

Jerome Jones, Jr. – Cedar Valley College

Senior Guard

Three-Year Varsity Letterman, Three-Year Varsity Starter

2020 & 2021 2nd Team All-District 16-5A

2019 Honorable Mention All-District 16-5A Sophomore Year

Averaged seven points per game this season with a season high 13 points against both Whitehouse and Huntsville.

Tyler High Coach Paul Balcorta: “Jerome is a quiet and confident young man who lets his hard work speak for itself. He was one of our best on the ball defenders we have had here at Tyler High School in the last few years. You could always count on Jerome playing his hardest and at full speed every game.”

At Chapel Hill, speedy point guard Alexis Calderon signs to play for coach Addie Lees at Kilgore College, while Tierney Minor heads to Bethany College in Kansas.

Calderon was an all-district performer for four years, at Henderson as a freshman, then at Jacksonville as a sophomore and junior, finally at Chapel Hill this past season.

