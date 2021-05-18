State boys golf: New Diana claims 3rd, Martin’s Mill, Pollock Central with individual medalists

MANOR, Texas (KETK) – Not having had a chance to finish their season a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Diana Eagles returned to the UIL state boys golf tournament after a sixth place finish in 2019.

Tuesday, they claimed the bronze trophy.

The group of Sam Benson, Tyler Fox, Dawson Windschitl, Peyton Vickers, and Logan Moore, coached by Karl Kilgore finished third overall as a team in the Class 3A tournament as ShadowGlen Golf Club.

Moore, a senior who transferred from Spring Hill a year ago, wound up tied for fourth individually, shooting a 74 in Tuesday’s final round.

Pollock Central senior Cameron Hubbard fired a one-under par 71 to snag his second straight state silver medal.

Hubbard actually had a one-shot lead going into 18. But Carson Wray of Columbus birdied the final hole to win the title by one-stroke over Hubbard. Incidentally, Wray and Hubbard are going to be roommates when they go play for Blinn College in Brenham next school year.

Central, coached by Mike Dewitz, finished eighth as a team.

KINGSLAND, Texas (KETK) – In Class 2A, Martin’s Mill senior Kevin Nixon claims individual bronze.

Nixon whose sister Mia won the girls state title last week, ended up just one shot back of second place as Tuesday’s final round at Legends Golf Course wound up being shortened to just the front nine due to rain in the Austin area.

In the team standings, Garrison finished ninth, and LaPoynor was twelfth.

