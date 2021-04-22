Successful California college coach hired to lead Grace Cougars

TYLER, Texas (Grace Community School) – Grace Community School announced Wednesday that Ben McEnroe will lead the Grace Cougar Football Program. Grace conducted a nationwide, months-long search and received more than 100 applications.

“Grace football has stood for sustained excellence over time, and we are proud to carry on that tradition, and even raise the bar, with Coach McEnroe,” said Dr. Jay Ferguson, Head of School at Grace Community School. “Coach McEnroe has proven success in getting the best out of his players, and in molding and shaping the hearts and minds of young men under his guidance. Most importantly, he’s a man who deeply loves the Lord. He has and will continue to make a deep impact in the lives of those who are blessed to play for him.”

“Coach McEnroe’s qualifications stood out above the crowd. His football resume and coaching tree was impressive and unparalleled,” said Joseph Walker, Athletic Director at Grace Community School. “However, after my first conversation with him, I became even more impressed with his love for the Lord and his passion to use football to disciple young men. The combination of his football acumen and faith calling make Coach McEnroe the perfect candidate to lead the Grace Cougar football program.”

Coach McEnroe brings a wealth of experience, having been a football coach for nearly 30 years at both the collegiate and high school levels. Before joining Grace Community School, Coach McEnroe was the head football coach at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California where he led the Kingsman for the last 14 years. During that time, Coach McEnroe led the football team to five Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) championships and four NCAA Division III football championships appearances. His teams set SCIAC records for most consecutive conference victories (24) and consecutive weeks in the national top 25 poll (44). In his 14 years, CLU produced 14 All-American selections.

“My family and I are blessed and excited to be joining the Grace family. God’s hand has been in this process from the start, and we believe that He has great things in store for Cougar football and our entire school community. Working with young people and families in this age group is something Kami and I have been feeling a calling towards,” said Coach McEnroe, varsity head football coach at Grace Community School. “Our football mission is to elevate the program from good to great. Our bigger picture mission is to love and to serve the young people in our charge, to help to build them in their faith, and to encourage their families during their time with Cougar football.”

Coach McEnroe received his master’s and bachelor’s degree from California Lutheran University. He and his wife, Kami, have two adult daughters, Kassidy and Kylie, and one son, Cory, who will be attending Grace Community High School in the fall.

Watch the video to see the story.