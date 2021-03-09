Tatum is headed to the ‘Ship, pulls away to beat Brock in state semis

CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) – “Tatum America,” called it Tatum head boys basketball coach Brett Carr.

He was referring to the huge crowd that was on hand to witness the Eagles reach the 3A state championship game for the first time since 2014, which also marks the fourth time under Carr.

Tatum went on a 10-2 run in the third quarter to take control of the contest, and pulled away to beat No. 2 Brock 62-45 in the 3A state semifinals Tuesday.

Jaden Boyd led the Eagles with 28 points, as in a span of three days, Tatum has knocked off the number-one and two ranked teams in the state.

Dalone Fuller added ten points the Eagles.

Tatum (25-3) will face No. 5 San Antonio Cole (26-5) at 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Watch the video to see the highlights and to hear from a victorious Coach Carr.