Tatum knocks off #1 Dallas Madison 61-54, Eagles advance to state semis

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — It was a night that sent shock waves across the Texas high school basketball world, as the Tatum Eagles upset #1 Dallas Madison 61-54 in Athens, to win the regional championship and punch their ticket to the state semifinals for the first time since 2014.

The Eagles trailed most of the contest, but with 1:47 left in the game, they tied it up at 52 apiece, and never looked back.

As the clock ticked down to zero, the Eagles rushed the floor, enjoying one of the biggest wins in program history, but also knowing there is still more work to be done.

