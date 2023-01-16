MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) – TCU’s starting running back Kendre Miller, from Mount Enterprise, has declared that he intends to be a part of the 2023 NFL draft, according to a post from his Instagram.

TCU had a historic run this season after making it all the way the college football national championship. According to ESPN, Miller had 1,399 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in the 2022 season.

ESPN rated Miller as their 155th overall prospect in the upcoming draft.

In his Instagram post, Miller thanked God, his coaches, teammates and the TCU fans for helping him achieve his childhood dream.