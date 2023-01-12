JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Former Jacksonville Indian, Deshawn McCuin made his way back to east texas after playing for TCU in the national championship game on Monday.

He returned home to visit his former elementary school and received a surprise of his own.

The students and staff from East Eide Elementary School lined the hallways to welcome McCuin back home and tell him how proud they were to see him on the big stage.

McCuin is a safety for the Horned Frogs, who made a historic run to the College Football Playoffs.

But after the game, Deshawn made it a mission to return to his old stomping grounds.

He says he wants to give back to Jacksonville, was to show the next generation of Indians, if you work hard you can achieve your dreams.

McCuin graduated with his bachelor’s in three years and will return to TCU for his senior season as he looks to get his master’s.