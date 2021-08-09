Texas East gymnast Katie Kuenemann overcame injury to earn a preferred walk-on spot at Nebraska

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Texas East Gymnastics in Tyler is sending another athlete to the division one level.

Monday afternoon, Katie Kuenemann signed on as a preferred walk-on with the University of Nebraska.

Katie not only had to overcome the recruiting cycle during COVID but also recover from a wrist injury.

But through it all, she had her family in East Texas alongside her for the ride, as well as all the girls and coaches at the Texas East Gym.

“It’s literally my second family, my parents and the coaches know that, and my friends, they’re sisters, they’re not just friends, they’re sisters, so words can’t describe how amazing this feels,” said Kuenemann.

It’s going to be a quick turnaround for Katie, who will be heading up to lincoln this coming Friday.