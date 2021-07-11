Texas Rangers select Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/Vanderbilt Athletics)- Vanderbilt baseball have a lot to celebrate on night one of the 2021 MLB Draft, as the dynamic pitching duo of Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker goes in the top ten.

Leiter was selected second overall in the first round by the Texas Rangers, becoming the seventh Commodore in program history to be taken in the top five.

“I mean obviously it’s really hard to put into words, but I was just so happy I was able to have my family and friends and people that care about me all here to celebrate with and that’s what I plan on doing,” Leiter told the MLB Network. “My love has always been with pitching and as I started to grow and high school progressed, I started taking that more seriously and now I can say I came a long way.”

During his time at Vanderbilt, the sophomore found success over his two seasons, including a solid campaign in year two. Leiter wrapped up his sophomore season by being tabbed as a unanimous first-team All-American, while being selected as a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award.

As for Leiter’s teammate and Vanderbilt standout Kumar Rocker, he was selected 10th overall by the New York Mets on Sunday night.

“I mean it’s New York to start off with and there is a long line of good pitchers already in New York right now, and hopefully in the near future learn from them,” said Rocker. “And when it comes to moving to New York, being in the spotlight, when I get to that point and have that chance, I’m going to make the most of it.”

Rocker is the 12th top-10 overall pick in the Tim Corbin era (2003-present), a mark that is more than every other program in the SEC East combined. He is the 123rd Commodore selected and 19th first-round selection in that timeframe.

In this time at Vanderbilt, the junior thrived in his three seasons, becoming one of the most well-known pitchers in college baseball. Rocker wrapped up his sophomore season by being chosen as a unanimous first-team All-American while being selected as a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award.