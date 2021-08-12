‘Thank you, Crush’: Longview native, Baltimore Oriole first baseman Chris Davis announces retirement from baseball

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: Chris Davis #19 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts as he bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 11, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (KETK) – Longtime Baltimore Oriole first baseman and Longview native Chris Davis announced his retirement from baseball effective immediately Thursday morning.

He finishes his career with a .230 batting average, 780 RBIs and 295 home runs. The organization released a statement supporting Davis and thanking him for his 10-year service with the team.

Athletes have the power to change lives and better their communities, and Chris and his family have done just that. We admire their dedication to those most in need, with hundreds of hours of community work completed, millions of dollars donated, and countless other charitable efforts performed, often without fanfare. Baltimore Orioles

Davis graduated from Longview High School in 2004 and was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the 50th round that year. However, he opted to attend Navarro Junior College in Corsicana instead.

He was picked again the following year by the Los Angeles Angels but again did not sign. In 2006, he was picked in the 5th round by the Texas Rangers, and this time he signed a minor league deal.

Davis made his MLB debut for the Rangers on June 26, 2008, and recorded his first major league hit. The very next day, in his first start, Davis hit his first MLB home run in an 8-7 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Due to his reputation as a power hitter, he was dubbed “Crush Davis.” In 80 games that season, Davis batted .285 with 84 hits, 23 doubles, 17 home runs, and 55 RBI.

In 2011, Davis was traded to the Orioles at the deadline in exchange for relief pitcher Koji Uehara. After three solid years hitting for the Orioles, including a 53-home run season in 2013, his performance began to slip as he battled injuries.

In 2016, he batted just .221 as he struck out 219 times. It was the second consecutive year he finished with more than 200 strikeouts. Three years later, he would set the MLB record for most consecutive at-bats by a position player without a hit, going 0-54.

Before the 2021 season began, Davis was placed on the 60-day injured list with a lower back strain. In late May, the team announced that he would miss the entire season after having surgery on his left hip.