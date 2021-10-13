The Angelina College Roadrunners and Lady Runners return to the court after missing last season

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — It’s been a tough year after Angelina College did not participate in basketball last season. The Lady Runners are back and excited about hitting the floor once again.

“It’s really good to be back, it was a trying year foColemand the program. We’ve worked hard and got a chance to recharge the battery, recruited hard, new staff but we’re excited and we’re back and ready to go,” says women’s basketball Head Coach Byron Coleman.



Coach Coleman says even though he is starting over he was able to bring back a few players from the 2019-2020 season.



“Just getting those two back and those two being vital parts of a team in the championship game in 2020 was to help set the bar for us. They have done a wonderful job of getting our kids of letting them know where they need to be there, what time practice is supposed to be, and the expectations of our program,” explains Coach Coleman.



Even with a year off, the Lady Runners believe the secret to their success this year will be their depth.



“This year we got some kids, I think they can defend and cause some turnovers and make life harder and help us out and that’s going to help us offensively….we can just throw bodies more bodies out there and the more bodies we can throw out there and the more we can keep them fresher throughout the game,” tells Coach Coleman.

As for the men’s team they are not only having to rebuild the program but under a new head coach, but J.J. Montgomery has A.C. orange and blue in his veins. He is the program’s all-time leading scorer.



“I have been here and I have been played in it and I have seen it a lot so I know what it takes, I know the work you have to put into it to prepare for this conference. It’s going to be tough games every single night and there is not going to be a night that you can take off,” adds Men’s Basketball Head Coach J.J. Montgomery.



The last time the men’s program touched the court they were conference champions. Now the Runners are back and looking to put on a show in Lufkin.



“They play with a lot of heart, and energy and if you get a group of kids that is willing to go out there and play like that and play hard for you, the sky is the limit,” says Coach Montgomery.



We will get to see the new look roadrunners and lady runner hit the floor in the always intense Region 14 action.